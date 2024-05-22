Zoom Video Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 111,185 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 271% compared to the typical volume of 29,982 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 1,973,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,916. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

