ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

