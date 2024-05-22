Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.34 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ZUO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,672. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,155.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

