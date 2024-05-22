Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $451-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.95 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 2,145,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.