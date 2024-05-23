160,102 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 1,363,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

