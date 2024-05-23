1,670 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,592.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Target by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

