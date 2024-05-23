1,932 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of O traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.