3,185 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Purchased by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 361,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

