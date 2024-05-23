385 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 5.3 %

Boeing stock traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.49. 8,064,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

