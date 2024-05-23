43,411 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 864,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,466. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

