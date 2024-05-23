678 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 395,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,515,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. 2,036,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

