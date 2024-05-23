803 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.



