89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 153,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,107,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $793.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 89bio by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.