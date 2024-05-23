927 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 1,007,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,631. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

