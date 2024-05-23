Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.93. 2,510,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,769. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $284.90 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

