Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.65.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

