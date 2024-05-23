AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 2,899,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,469,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Jonestrading reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

