Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Airship AI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

AISP opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

