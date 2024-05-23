Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Airship AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:AISP opened at $4.64 on Monday. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company's stock.

Airship AI Company Profile



Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

