Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Airship AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:AISP opened at $4.64 on Monday. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
