Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,964,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

