American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $46,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

