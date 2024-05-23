Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $65,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $514,539,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,461 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $434.15. 359,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.87 and a fifty-two week high of $442.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.