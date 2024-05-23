Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 347,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.69. 1,328,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

