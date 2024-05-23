AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Position Trimmed by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.26% of AMMO worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMMO by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMMO

In related news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $537,365.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMMO Price Performance

AMMO Company Profile

Shares of AMMO stock remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Thursday. 30,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.85. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

