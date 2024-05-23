Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $20.20

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

KMI opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

