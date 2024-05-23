Analysts Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $145,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $942,572. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matterport by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Matterport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

