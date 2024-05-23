Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $246.31

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $180.65 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

