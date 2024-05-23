Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PLYM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 809,570 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286,434 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 530.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 164,031 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 119,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $951.16 million, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

