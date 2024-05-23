Analyzing Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) and The Competition

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) is one of 954 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inhibitor Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -$3.03 million -10.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors $1.61 billion $96.92 million -3.44

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inhibitor Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics. Inhibitor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -54.02% -34.75% Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors -3,019.15% -293.77% -33.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors 6428 18483 43309 900 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 69.11%. Given Inhibitor Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibitor Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Inhibitor Therapeutics peers beat Inhibitor Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

