Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.04. 335,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

