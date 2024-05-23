Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 212,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 698,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,526. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

