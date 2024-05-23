Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,436,000 after buying an additional 441,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 406,444 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,643,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,878,000 after buying an additional 681,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,319,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,329,000 after buying an additional 959,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 503,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

