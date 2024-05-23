Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 676 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $339,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.76. 3,071,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,038. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $253.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,191 shares of company stock worth $7,809,099 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

