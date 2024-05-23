Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.03. The company had a trading volume of 346,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

