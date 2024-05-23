Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance makes up 0.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 52.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 1,165,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,059. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -179.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

