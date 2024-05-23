Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

