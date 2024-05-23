Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 427,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,794. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

