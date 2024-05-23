Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Up 3.8 %

ARVN stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 17.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 55.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after acquiring an additional 536,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.