Assetmark Inc. Buys 37,724 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 86,066 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.1 %

PBR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

