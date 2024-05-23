Assetmark Inc. Purchases 6,895 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $308,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $573.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

