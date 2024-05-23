AXS Investments LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 166,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.25. The stock had a trading volume of 894,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,163. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.67 and a 12-month high of $254.14. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

