AXS Investments LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $131.86. 3,542,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average of $137.46.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

