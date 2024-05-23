AXS Investments LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
