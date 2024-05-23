AXS Investments LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.