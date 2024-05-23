AXS Investments LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,406 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Dynex Capital worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 404,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.
Dynex Capital Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 943,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
