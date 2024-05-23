AXS Investments LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 713,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,545. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $363.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -120.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACRE shares. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

