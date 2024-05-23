AXS Investments LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

CRWD stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.89, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average of $286.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

