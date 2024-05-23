AXS Investments LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 113.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 264,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

