AXS Investments LLC Purchases 14 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MELI stock traded down $29.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,707.40. The company had a trading volume of 366,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,539.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,583.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

