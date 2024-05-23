AXS Investments LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.43. 90,605,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,225,531. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

