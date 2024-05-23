AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,396,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $207.95. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

